MorningStar Ministries meeting with York County officials to prevent further legal battle over Heritage Tower project

MorningStar claims it received a notice that York County was ready to reinstate a lawsuit.

FORT MILL, S.C. — After 10 years of litigation, discussions to rebuild the Heritage Tower, a 21-story tower in Fort Mill, are back on the table.

MorningStar Ministries leaders are meeting with York County officials on Monday, Feb. 7, to ask them to dismiss any attempts to reinstate any lawsuits on the project so it can move forward with construction plans.

Morningstar is the current owner of the Heritage Tower, a building that has now been vacant for over a decade.

You may remember the tower was originally built by American televangelists Jim and Tammy Bakker’s PTL ministries.

The ministry came crashing down following multiple scandals. This includes a scandalous affair involving Jim Bakker and 21-year-old church secretary Jessica Hahn.

Jim and Tammy were also accused of spending the ministry’s money on their own lavish lifestyles. Jim was convicted of fraud charges back in 1989. The couple divorced while he was in prison.

The collapse of the Christian empire caught the eyes of millions and even made it to the big screens.

The movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," premiered last fall.

Before the downfall of PTL, the ministry had started construction on the tower but it was never completed. The crumbling building became an eyesore in its growing community.

MorningStar purchased the building back in 2004 and have plans to restore it and turn it into a 225-unit, residential community for Christian adults.

However, years of court battles, lawsuits and roadblocks with permits have kept MorningStar from moving forward with the project.

In August 2020, both sides agreed to drop their lawsuits. MorningStar claims the following year, it received a notice that York County was taking it back to the courtroom.

The ministry is asking for another sit-down with the county to come to a resolution.

The meeting is set for at 6 pm inside the York County Council Chambers.