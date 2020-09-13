x
Mother, 3-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Lancaster County

Her two other children were also in the vehicle. They were airlifted from the scene for medical treatment, but their condition is not known at this time.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A mother and her 3-year-old son have died after a single-vehicle accident in Lancaster County, according to Coroner Karla Deese.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 341 South in Kershaw. Coroner Deese said it was a single-vehicle collision resulting from hydroplaning, and hapened during heavy rainfall. 

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 30-year-old Heather Martin, from Kershaw, SC. She was pronounced deceased on scene, along with her 3-year old son who has not been named. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner's Office are inestigating. 

