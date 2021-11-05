Mother, 2 children hurt after struck by vehicle in Stanley

Highway Patrol is assisting the Stanley Police Department in the investigation.

STANLEY, N.C. — A mom and two children are being treated for injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened on Highway 27 in Stanley.

Troopers told WCNC Charlotte the mother and children were taken to a nearby hospital, and one of the children -- a 4-year-old -- is considered to be in critical condition.

Highway Patrol is assisting the Stanley Police Department in the investigation.

