Mother, 2 children hurt after struck by vehicle in Stanley

Highway Patrol is assisting the Stanley Police Department in the investigation.

STANLEY, N.C. — A mom and two children are being treated for injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened on Highway 27 in Stanley. 

Troopers told WCNC Charlotte the mother and children were taken to a nearby hospital, and one of the children -- a 4-year-old -- is considered to be in critical condition. 

