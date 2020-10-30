Mother, son stabbed to death while making funeral arrangements for loved one

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police continue to investigate after a mother and son were stabbed to death inside a home Saturday while making last-minute arrangements for a loved one's funeral.
Detectives identified the victims as Debbie Brumley, 61, and Jonathan Brumley, 38.
Officers arrived at the house off Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to Britany Manjarres, a family friend of Debbie Brumley's sister, Kathy McCubbins, the murder happened at a house owned by McCubbins and Brumley's mother, Ruth Greene.
Greene died last month from b-cell lymphoma, and her funeral was scheduled for Tuesday.
Manjarres said an unknown intruder stabbed the Brumleys' Saturday afternoon while they were in the middle of making funeral arrangements for Greene.
"It just didn't click at first, and I was with her when [McCubbins] got the call," Manjarres said. "She was all frantic and everything, and we were really worried."
Manjarres said she went to the house with McCubbins.
"You don't think anything like this would happen in your childhood home," Manjarres said.
She said McCubbins described her sister as someone who was quiet, kept to herself and always at work.
The McCubbins told WCNC Charlotte they asked Manjarres to manage a GoFundMe page due to the financial challenges of paying for two funerals in a short period of time.
No arrests have been made in the case, and Salisbury Police haven't released any suspects or a motive.
Anyone with information about this or any other investigation in Salisbury is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.