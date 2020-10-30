Mother, son stabbed to death while making funeral arrangements for loved one

Debbie and Jonathan Brumley died just three days before a funeral for Debbie Brumley's mother.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police continue to investigate after a mother and son were stabbed to death inside a home Saturday while making last-minute arrangements for a loved one's funeral.

Detectives identified the victims as Debbie Brumley, 61, and Jonathan Brumley, 38.

Officers arrived at the house off Lincolnton Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Britany Manjarres, a family friend of Debbie Brumley's sister, Kathy McCubbins, the murder happened at a house owned by McCubbins and Brumley's mother, Ruth Greene.

Greene died last month from b-cell lymphoma, and her funeral was scheduled for Tuesday.

A mother and son stabbed to death while making last-minute funeral arrangements for a loved one. Tonight at 11 pm @wcnc, the latest on a double murder investigation in Salisbury. pic.twitter.com/gCSwfDMG6G — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 30, 2020

Manjarres said an unknown intruder stabbed the Brumleys' Saturday afternoon while they were in the middle of making funeral arrangements for Greene.

"It just didn't click at first, and I was with her when [McCubbins] got the call," Manjarres said. "She was all frantic and everything, and we were really worried."

Manjarres said she went to the house with McCubbins.

"You don't think anything like this would happen in your childhood home," Manjarres said.

She said McCubbins described her sister as someone who was quiet, kept to herself and always at work.

No arrests have been made in the case, and Salisbury Police haven't released any suspects or a motive.