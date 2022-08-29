Mother, student arrested after gun found at Rock Hill school, police say

A 16-year-old and his mother were arrested on Monday after police say a gun was found in his backpack at South Pointe High School.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two people were arrested on Monday after police say a gun was found in a backpack at South Pointe High School.

A Rock Hill police officer noticed a student, "suspiciously handling something" while reaching into another student's backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday around 12:15 p.m. School administrators were informed of the incident and decided to conduct a search of the backpack.

The student refused to allow investigators to conduct a search, according to a release. While in a conference room with an officer and school administrators, the student requested to call his mother.

His mother, Dewanna Barber, came to the school and was informed of the situation. Barber took the backpack and conducted a search herself, according to the release.

After looking inside the backpack, Barber stated they would leave the school, according to the release. While attempting to leave with the backpack, an officer took the bag from Barber.

The officer began to search the bag where a 9mm handgun was found. Police say the gun was reported stolen in 2018.

At this time, the student left the office and fled from officers into an outside area, according to the release.

Additional officers were called to the scene to locate the student, who was found in a wooded area near the school.

The 16-year-old student is charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, and resisting arrest. He has been placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. His identity has not been released at this time.

Barber, 37, is charged with obstruction of justice.