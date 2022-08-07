Motorcycle driver dies in York County crash

The motorcycle driver was struck attempting to pass in a "no passing" zone, according to authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died and two people were injured on Sunday after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2021 Ford F-150 were traveling on Lesslie Highway southeast of Rock Hill on Sunday around 3:29 p.m. when the two-vehicle crashed.

Investigators say the motorcycle driver was attempting to pass the Ford in a "no passing" zone while the Ford was turning into a driveway when the crash occurred.

Two of the three occupants of the Ford, including a 10-year-old, were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is not being released at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts