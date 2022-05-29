Motorcyclist dies after hitting downed power lines in Salisbury, officials say

The motorcyclist crashed after hitting the downed powerlines stemming from an earlier accident, police said.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting power lines in the roadway from another accident in Salisbury, according to police.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department said the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on South Main Street after an earlier accident caused power lines to be knocked into the road.

The motorcyclist crashed after hitting the downed powerlines, later dying from their injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

