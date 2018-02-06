UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after running off the road and hitting a tree, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened near Weddington Road and Highbury Place in Weddington a little before 1 p.m., according to state troopers. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Weddington-Matthews Road when they ran off the right shoulder, got ejected from the motorcycle and hit a tree.

The deadly crash briefly shut down Weddington Road near Tomato Vine Lane before reopening.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

