YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a fatal collision in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on April 18 on Galway Lane near O'Malley's Court, about four miles west of Clover, South Carolina.

The driver of a 2004 Ford Excursion was backing into a private drive off Galway Lane when the driver of a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle driving southbound struck the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time. Highway Patrol said they were ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford Excursion was seatbelted and was not injured.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

At this time, no further information has been released.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Angel in Disguise" | Charlotte woman brings cancer survivors to appointments, while battling cancer herself

US Navy to decide fate of fired USS Theodore Roosevelt captain

These 8 Mecklenburg zips have had 50+ coronavirus cases

"I don't want for this to take my father's life."