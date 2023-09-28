Motorcyclist dies after crash involving CATS bus, CMPD confirms

CMPD said North Graham Street will be closed between Reagan Drive and Starita Road during the investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened in northeast Charlotte, in the area of North Graham Street and Reagan Drive. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

CMPD said North Graham Street will be closed between Reagan Drive and Starita Road during the investigation.

CATS has faced scrutiny over safety issues, staffing concerns, and train derailments in the past year.

No further information is available at this time about the deadly crash.

