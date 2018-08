CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in southwest Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Medic responded to a pedestrian-struck call on South Tryon Street near General Drive. According to Medic, the crash killed a motorcyclist.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident. The deceased motorcyclist's identity has not been released as of Wednesday evening.

