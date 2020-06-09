Motorcyclist killed in northwest Charlotte accident

Police were called to the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. after 5:30 p.m., in reference to a two-vehicle collision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. after 5:30 p.m., in reference to a two-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they located a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the roadway. They also located an unresponsive male in a yard near the vehicle collision.

Police said Medic transported the unresponsive male, 29-year-old Travis Terrell Windley to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center - Main where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Camilla Marie Clarke was not injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Windley was riding a motorcycle southwest on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road at a high rate of speed. Clarke was driving northeast, making a left turn onto Brookmere Lane, when the Suzuki motorcycle collided with the Toyota Corolla.

Clark was screened for impairment and she did not show signs of impairment. Windley was wearing a helmet, but he did not have a motorcycle endorsement and had a suspended license. Police said excessive speed on part of the motorcycle rider appears to be the contributing factor for this crash.