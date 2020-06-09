Motorcyclist killed in northwest Charlotte accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. after 5:30 p.m., in reference to a two-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they located a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the roadway. They also located an unresponsive male in a yard near the vehicle collision.
Police said Medic transported the unresponsive male, 29-year-old Travis Terrell Windley to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center - Main where he was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Camilla Marie Clarke was not injured in the crash.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Windley was riding a motorcycle southwest on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road at a high rate of speed. Clarke was driving northeast, making a left turn onto Brookmere Lane, when the Suzuki motorcycle collided with the Toyota Corolla.
Clark was screened for impairment and she did not show signs of impairment. Windley was wearing a helmet, but he did not have a motorcycle endorsement and had a suspended license. Police said excessive speed on part of the motorcycle rider appears to be the contributing factor for this crash.
Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers with the DWI Task Force and Motor Unit, and CSS responded to conduct the investigation.