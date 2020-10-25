Motorcyclist dies after accident on Freedom Drive, CMPD confirms

Mecklenburg EMS pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after an accident on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives believe the motorcyclist was driving inbound at 'an excessive rate of speed' when the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle, based on preliminary investigations.

At this time, their name and age have not been released.

CMPD is still actively investigating this incident and the department plans to share more information on the incident as it becomes available.

Mecklenburg EMS said it happened in the area of Freedom Drive and West Morehead Street, though CMPD has not confirmed the block where the accident took place.