Thief steals blue light bulb honoring fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon

Tiffany Washington's salon is located down the road from where Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed last December.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A Mount Holly salon owner is shocked after she said someone stole a blue light bulb above her front door, which she placed to honor fallen Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon.

Tiffany Washington, who owns Salon Nevaeh off Rankin Avenue, said she didn't notice her blue light was missing until she closed up shop Friday afternoon.

"I just want to honor him," Washington said. "I don't want his memory just to go away because he was trying to do something to protect our community."

When Washington reopened Monday morning, she asked her husband if he took the bulb.

"'Hon, you take my blue light down? Did it bust?'" Washington remembers asking her husband. "He was like, 'I didn't take it down.' I said, 'What do you mean you didn't take it down? It's gone. It ain't broke. There's no glass around.'"

She said her security cameras inside her salon weren't in a good position to capture the theft.

She posted about the missing light bulb to Facebook on Monday morning, and within 90 minutes, a member of the Mount Holly Community Development Foundation dropped off a new blue light bulb in her mailbox.

"That shows all the support for the community as a whole and that we're stilling thinking about him," Washington said. "He's not just gone because it's over."

“I’m still shocked.” | A Mount Holly salon owner says someone stole her blue light she put on her front porch to honor fallen Officer Tyler Herndon. Tiffany Washington says it’s not “just a light bulb. It’s a memorial.” The story today at 5:30 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/h8J08D545C — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 15, 2021

She didn't personally know Herndon, but she said she was affected by his death because she has two children who are in their 20s, just like Herndon.

"It's hard because you think that could've been them. You want to call them and put your hands on them, and you want to hear their voice or see their face," Washington said. "I just feel bad for the young man."

She said whoever stole her blue light, if they really wanted it, she would've given it to them and ordered herself a new one.