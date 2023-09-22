Mount Holly residents told to boil water

The town warned residents to boil their water following a water main break on Highway 27

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A water boil advisory is still in effect in Mount Holly following a water main break on Highway 27.

People in the area are advised to boil any water meant for human consumption, including water used for making ice or brushing teeth.

Deputy Utilities Director Robert Stewart first issued the alert on Thursday, Sept. 21, after the a water main ruptured near Craig Street. Water was temporarily cut off in some parts of the surrounding area.

"Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system," the city said in a statement.

It added that boiling water for 1 minute should kill any disease-causing organisms.

Neighboring parts Highway 27, Woodlawn Avenue, Noles Drive, Hoover Avenue, Globe Street and Lane Road are all impacted by the advisory. Several subdivisions are also impacted, including Westland Farms, Azalea Ridge and Deertrack.

