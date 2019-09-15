MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition in Mount Holly after being hit by a car.

Police say the cyclist was hit by a car Friday night while riding his bike through an intersection. The Mount Holly Police Department was notified of the incident just after 8 p.m. Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Beatty Road and Tuckaseegee Drive. In a Facebook post, the boy's mother is now asking people to pray for her son.

The teen is recovering at Levine Children's Hospital, and has serious injuries.

Police say this was not a hit and run. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the incident and was interviewed by police. No charges have been filed at this time.

MHPD has interviewed other witnesses. This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to call MHPD at 704-827-4343.

