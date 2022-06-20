Mountain Creek Park opens in Catawba County

State and county officials celebrated the opening of a 600-acre recreation destination that's the largest of its kind in Catawba County.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A recreational destination 15 years in the making opened on Saturday in Sherills Ford.

The Mountain Creek Park opened on Saturday with state and county officials present along with representatives from Duke Energy.

Mountain Creek Park is a recreation center that covers 606 acres near Lake Norman. This is the fourth park in the Catawba County Park System.

Some of the features at the location include a 19-mile trail system designed for mountain biking, a fishing pier, an observation deck, four pickleball courts, and a dog park, among others.

The idea behind Mountain Creek Park began in the mid-2000s with a collaboration between Catawba County and Duke Energy.

“The park site was set aside in the Comprehensive Relicensing Agreement, which was signed by Duke Energy, Catawba County and 68 other stakeholder parties in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin in 2006," said Jeff Lineberger, Director of Water Strategy and Hydro Licensing, Duke Energy. "That Agreement provided the region’s vision for enhancements needed around Duke Energy’s 11-lake system to best meet the needs of the public."

The decade-plus-long project included land acquisition, designing the park, and constructing the destination.