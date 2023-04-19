Medic: 1 person dead after Mountain Island drowning

Details about the investigation are limited at this time.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after drowning in Mountain Island, North Carolina, according to Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

It happened in the area of Mountain Point Lane, which is right off Mountain Island Lake. Medic confirmed Wednesday night that Gaston Emergency Medical Services paramedics had pronounced the individual dead.

Further details about the investigation are limited at this time. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was at the scene Wednesday night but has not yet released information on the case.

