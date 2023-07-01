2 men seriously injured during incident on Mountain Island Lake, GEMS says

Medic said both patients faced life-threatening injuries.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are being treated for life-threatening injuries after an incident on Mountain Island Lake early Saturday evening.

Gaston County EMS (GEMS) told WCNC Charlotte they were called to the lake just before 5 p.m. They were told a man who was originally riding on a pontoon boat appeared to be drowning. The man's cousin then jumped in to help him, but GEMS said the cousin somehow suffered a major cut and started bleeding from his chest and stomach.

Both men were rescued, and Medic confirmed they were transported for treatment. The patients were reached via an access ramp on Neck Road on the Mecklenburg County side of the lake.

GEMS noted the pontoon was stopped over a sandbar, prompting rescuers to meet them on the water.

