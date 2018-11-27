BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (WCNC) - North Carolina’s mountain counties are bracing for more snow and icy conditions overnight Tuesday.

In Watauga County, DOT maintenance engineer Kevin Whittington said crews have been treating roads all day Tuesday, but the light snow could cause problems.

“It continues to get the roads back wet,” Whittington said. “We’re concerned that that could freeze.”

More than a dozen DOT crew members and contractors will be working through the night to keep an eye on conditions.

He said they’ve already seen several car crashes on the county’s back roads.

Avery County Schools already announced it’ll have a three-hour delay Wednesday while Watauga County Schools will have a two-hour delay.

Both districts said those delays may change as conditions persist.

Meanwhile, ski slopes are preparing to open for the winter season.

Appalachian Ski Mountain’s Brad Moretz said the cold weather allowed them to make a lot of snow ahead of its Friday opening.

“We’ve got a great forecast for this winter,” Moretz said. “Should be something special.”

