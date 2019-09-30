CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A large fire in Catawba County has at least two fire departments working together. The Conover Fire Department said Engine 4 is responding to assist Bandy's Crossroads Fire Department with a multiple alarm structure fire at Balls Creek Campground.

More than 14 fire departments are fighting fire at the historic campground, according to Catawba Co. Emergency Services. Charlotte Fire showed up to the scene shortly before midnight.

Just before midnight, officials confirmed 30% of the structures at the campground were on fire.

The campground is located at 2039 Buffalo Shoals Road.

Officials are asking people to use caution in the area, and yield to all responding units.

Officials have released any information on a possible cause for the fire. At this time, it's unclear if anyone has been injured.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at historic Balls Creek Campground

The Balls Creek Campground was established in 1853 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, according to the campground's website.

