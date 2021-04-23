Multiple 911 calls to foster home of Ma'Khia Bryant in last 6 months

Since November, there have been seven calls to the home on Legion Lane.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before Tuesday’s fatal shooting, Ma'Khia Bryant was living in a foster care home on Legion Lane for the last five months.

Bryant was shot by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday.

Bodycam video appears to show Bryant attempting to stab a woman with a knife before Reardon shoots her.

Tuesday was not the first time police were called to the home.

“I want to leave this foster home. I want to leave this foster home,” said Bryant’s 15-year-old sister, Jania.

Jania, who told dispatchers she has lived there for over a year, called the police on March 28.

“I got into a fight, and I don't want to be here anymore,” Jania told dispatchers.

According to a report, the officers told Jania they do not set up new placement.

"The victim then became irate and stated if she does not get to leave, then she was going to kill someone in the home," according to the report.

Jania was then transported to a children's hospital for a psychological evaluation.

That call comes less than a month before this week's fatal shooting.

Ma'khia's mom, Paula told 10TV’s Lacey Crisp Jania was there on Tuesday.

Since November, there have been seven 911 calls from the home.

On Nov. 8, 2020, the foster mother called because a 13-year-old ran away from the house. The child returned on November 11.

On Dec. 9, 2020, the foster mother called because her 10-year-old foster son was knocking things off the Christmas tree and yelling.



A few hours later that day she called back and asked officers to come back and remove the child, and take him to Nationwide Children's outpatient.



On April 8, 2021, the foster mother called because a 13-year-old foster child ran away but then returned.

The foster mother called again on April 15, 2021, after someone shot a gun into her neighbor's home.

On April 17, 2021, the foster mother called because a car was hit by a bullet.