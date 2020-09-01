ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night. No one was hurt, but multiple apartments at the Paces River Apartments were damaged.

Officials said the call came in just before 6 p.m. The fire happened in two apartments in the upper level, but smoke and water damage impacted surrounding apartments.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire is not known but is under investigation.

No injuries were reported, but there were ambulances on the scene as a precaution.

WCNC is working to learn more information about the fire and its impact on residents of the apartment complex. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC: