KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a large four-alarm fire at multiple businesses in downtown Kannapolis.

Emergency crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of South Main Street near the intersection with Bethpage Road around 10 a.m. Thursday. A Kannapolis official said the fire spread from the first business into a fashion store next door before crews got the flames under control. The building has been declared a total loss.

Firefighters from Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, Rowan County and Salisbury were called to help Kannapolis crews.

One firefighter was injured when materials from a collapsed roof fell on his head. Kannapolis Fire said he will likely be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The fire is under control but firefighters are still monitoring hot spots. Main Street is expected to remain closed between Bethpage and Rogers Lake Road until further notice.

This is a developing story. Download the NBC Charlotte app for the latest breaking news, traffic and weather alerts.