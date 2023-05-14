Three people dead after South Carolina chase ends in crash in Shelby, deputies say

No word on who the victims were or if anyone has been charged in the incident.

SHELBY, N.C. — Three people are dead after a chase that began in South Carolina ended with a crash in Shelby overnight Sunday, deputies said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call about a shooting on Bridges Road in Blacksburg, SC just before 1 a.m.

The caller, traveling in a Dodge Charger, indicated a white pickup truck was following them and shooting at the car, deputies said.

Around 1:10 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a 911 transfer call related to the incident, with the caller indicating she was a passenger in the car that had been shot at.

The Dodge continued driving into North Carolina with the white pickup still behind shooting at them in the Patterson Springs area on NC Highway 180 South, deputies said.

Deputies found the vehicles driving along Earl Road at U.S. 74 and attempted to stop the suspects at the intersection. The suspects fled by running the red light, and driving on U.S. 74 westbound, then turning right onto Dekalb Street. The suspects then accelerated and turned off their headlights, deputies said.

Deputies momentarily lost sight of the suspect's vehicle, but soon after found it had crashed into a home at the intersection of Dekalb Street and Suttle Street.

The Shelby Police Department later confirmed that three victims, including two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old, died in the crash.

There were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, all between the ages of 15 and 20, police said.

It's still unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

Cleveland County deputies believe the suspects were attempting to kill the passengers in the Dodge Charger, though one in the car was injured during the incident.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Shelby Police Department for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

