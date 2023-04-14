Multiple people injured in east Charlotte crash

Medic said one person had minor injuries and the other two had serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were taken to an area hospital after a crash Thursday evening in east Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS (Medic).

It happened near the intersection of Albemarle and Harrisburg roads.

Medic said one person had minor injuries and the other two had serious injuries.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a witness at the scene, who alleged the van involved briefly stopped after hitting another car but quickly left the scene.

At this point, there's no official confirmation of the ages of the people in the hospital.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see if the department has launched an investigation into the possible hit-and-run claim. As of publication, CMPD has not yet responded.

LISTEN TO PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts