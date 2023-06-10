New mural unveiled at Julius L. Chambers High School, honoring school's namesake

The school was renamed after him in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new mural was unveiled Friday morning at Julius L. Chambers High School. The mural honors the school's namesake, who was an iconic figure in the civil rights movement.

Julius L. Chambers attended the University of North Carolina School of Law in Chapel Hill and later argued many major civil rights cases before the Supreme Court. In 1971, Chambers won a Supreme Court ruling that desegregated buses in the CMS district, paving the way for integration in Charlotte's schools.

The school was renamed after him in 2021.

The school's assistant principal said the new mural is the start of rebranding who the school has become and what the school is striving to be in the future.

