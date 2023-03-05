Murder-suicide under investigation in Gaston County

Investigators found two people dead at a home near Dallas, NC.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were found dead at a home on Sunday in what police say was a murder-suicide.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers were called to Mountain Meadows Drive west of Dallas, N.C. around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call.

When they arrived, police found two people dead inside the home.

Police identified Michelle Walter and Johnnie Walter, Jr. as the people found dead. Investigators determined Johnie Walter killed Michelle Walter before killing himself.

The relationship between Michelle and Johnnie, if any, has not been released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3220.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts