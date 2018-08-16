CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Late last month her Facebook page showed a beaming, happy Shanann Watts with a group of friends at a Hickory Tavern in Rock Hill.

Less than a month later, Shanann, her two young daughters and the baby she was carrying were all murdered.

Police said their killer is her husband Chriss Watts, but they have yet to release a motive.

Shanann was a part of a health and welfare program called Thrive Experience and was promoting it to her friends at the sports bar.

The Hickory Tavern manager remembered the event and said he was saddened to hear what had happed just a few weeks later.

Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts reported his family missing earlier this week.

He even did a TV interview saying, “It just seems like I am living in a nightmare and I can’t get out of it. I just want them home so bad.”

Today police found Shanann’s body on the grounds the company where Chris worked, and he is facing three charges of murder.

Prior to moving to Colorado, Shanann lived in a house near the Catawba River in Belmont.

The man she sold the house to did not want to be identified but said she seemed anxious to sell and did not show at the closing that was handled instead by an attorney.

People locally who knew her all described her as happy and a good friend.

Her Facebook posts gave no hints of trouble at home. Instead it is a stream of smiling faces and videos of her family.

If investigators have any idea of a motive, they have not said anything publicly.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC