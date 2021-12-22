'It's needed' | My Brother's Keeper giving young Black boys opportunities to prosper

Organizers say when looking at several different data points, Black boys are always at the bottom of the totem pole.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, 4,000 young Black men in the Charlotte area have been served by a local organization working to give them the opportunities to grow and prosper. My Brother’s Keeper aims to address the inequities boys of color face.

The organization acts as a support system to dozens of community groups and programs working to mentor and help the kids.

The McCrorey YMCA has become a second home for 16-year-old Brian Fulwiley. His friends are more like family.

“You can come to someone every day with a problem or for advice,” Fulwiley said.

He’s a part of the leader’s team. It’s a program for high school students where they work towards getting into college and planning for a career afterward, network and build confidence.

“It’s important because it gives Black boys like me an outlet,” he said. “I feel like things like that is what we need in our community instead of just like everybody roaming around and having nothing to do, that’s when a lot of problems start to happen.”

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte dedicates resources to give that support and opportunity.

“It’s needed. I think we, as a society, haven’t had that focus on our Black men of color,” Lance Friday, a branch operations director for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said.

But work this important can’t be done alone. Collaboration is necessary. That’s where My Brother’s Keeper comes in.

The nonprofit is the backbone of two dozen organizations all working toward the same goals.

“Academic outcomes, touchpoints with law enforcement, touchpoints with the judicial system, when we think about public health data, we see that our young men of color find themselves at the bottom of the totem pole,” Don Thomas, the executive director, said.

Looking at the big picture, My Brother’s Keeper focuses on certain zip codes, including in west and north Charlotte, with plans to have a presence in every YMCA branch and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.

But on a smaller scale, it’s the individual lives changing.

“I feel like the program has changed my life because now I have the knowledge, and the tools and the resources to go further in life,” Fulwiley said.