Attorney representing suspended Myers Park principal releases statement on his behalf

The attorney of suspended principal Mark Bosco responded to those claims.

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — The attorney of suspended Myers Park principal Mark Bosco has responded to the current claims of sexual assault from current and former parents and students.

The group of students recently came forward with reports of sexual assault at Myers Park High School felt their claims were not being taken seriously. This group has protested for months demanding Myers Park principal to be removed.

As a result, CMS suspended Bosco and launched an investigation into those claims.

In a statement provided to WCNC Charlotte, Bosco's attorney said the following:

Mark welcomes a full investigation of these matters because it is clear that they cannot be resolved in the media. In fact, Mark requested a full CMS investigation of these allegations back in June. His professional career has included 28 years as a classroom educator and school administrator, and for the last eight years, he has been an outstanding principal at Myers Park with consistently glowing reviews and widespread community support. He is and has always been committed to fostering a school community in which students’ unique needs are met safety is a top priority, and all students can thrive. Mark and his staff face difficult situations that require sensitivity and fairness for the students involved and their families. While he cannot comment on the specifics of student allegations because of his confidentiality obligations, he is confident that he has followed applicable CMS policy at all times and of course will cooperate fully in the investigation.

On Aug. 6, the school district announced the suspension of Bosco. In the wake of that announcement, superintendent Earnest Winston shared a note online indicating CMS would launch a Title IX task force. Most of the members of the task force would include students, but an outside facilitator will manage meetings and help finalize recommendations.

