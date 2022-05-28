Myers Park students raising money to undo 'senior prank gone wrong'

CMS officials confirm students who vandalized school property were disciplined according to the code of conduct.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools seniors is trying to undo what they say is a senior prank gone wrong.

CMS officials confirmed students vandalized the Myers Park High School campus earlier this week and the students responsible were disciplined according to the code of conduct.

It was all in good fun, rumors of a senior prank swirling around the Myers Park campus.

“There were all sorts of fun ideas that were brewing so I think this was really shocking to everyone when they saw what was labeled as the senior prank and because of those innocent things that I had heard before, that’s why I believe this is truly the work of a very small group of people,” Molly Adams, a Myers Park senior said.

Adams said she, and several others, were heartbroken to see the hateful vandalism and reckless destruction. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money as a way to say thank you to the custodians who quickly cleaned up the damage. It’s raised more than $5,000 so far.

“We truly do as a class appreciate all the work by all of our administrators and all of our faculty and the behavior that we saw does absolutely not reflect who we are and we are students who value respect, we value kindness and we have so much admiration for all of our staff and especially the custodians who don’t get appreciated enough,” Adams said.

The money will be split between all ten custodians on campus, a way to say thank you, and undo the senior prank gone wrong.

Myers Park graduation is on June 11.