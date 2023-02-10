Union County NAACP holds sit-in over library policy during Board of Commissioners meeting

NAACP chapter is hoping to change current policy after being denied access to use library space.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The NAACP Chapter in Union County is pushing to change a Union County policy that the county must host, co-host, or co-sponsor an event in order for groups to use library space.

The group held a "sit-in" during the first Board of Commissioners meeting in October to voice their concerns regarding the policy.



Chapter president Archie Hansley told WCNC Charlotte that his group has been denied twice from using library space.

“We need to put a policy in place that’s number one, consistent across the board. Number two, not subjective,” said Hansley.

Hansley's frustration grew after another group, Moms for Liberty, was approved for a story time after their first request.

"We will address the board and I will share my displeasure with the current policy as it is written and will actually petition the board to reconsider this policy that’s in place and is definitely not in favor of everyone," Hansley added.

When asked about an update on the policy, a spokesperson for the Board of Commissioners sent the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"The County Manager still anticipates discussing the County’s Facility Use Policy with the Board of Commissioners, but there is no update at this time. There is currently a vacancy on the Board of Commissioners, so it makes sense to discuss the policy and consider any updates to it after the Board is full with five members."

Hansley is hopeful that the community will have input on whatever change or update is made to the policy. “We just want to make it consistent for everyone.”

Contact Myles Harris at mharris5@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.