NBC BOSTON -- A man who stripped naked before working out at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness reportedly told arresting officers he thought the gym was a "judgment-free zone."

Plaistow police Capt. Brett Morgan said Eric Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct after he allegedly walked into the gym on Route 125 in Plaistow on Sunday afternoon, took off his clothes, walked back and forth a couple of times and then started doing poses on his knees on a yoga mat.

As he was being arrested, police said he referenced Planet Fitness' long-standing slogan that it is a "judgment-free zone."

Stagno is free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court.

