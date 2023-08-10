Brief Road park in Mint Hill needs a name

The Town of Mint Hill asks for name suggestions for the new park located on Brief Road.

MINT HILL, N.C. — On Wednesday, Mayor Dale Dalton of Mint Hill and the four Board of Commissioners broke ground on the town's new park.

The Mint Hill Board of Commissioners is asking residents for their help in naming the town's new park. The park will be located on Brief Road.

The plans for the park include two playground structures, picnic areas, a mile-long hiking trail and a dog park that stretches over 1.9 acres.

The construction project is funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds.



The Board of Commissioners asks for people to submit their name suggestions for the park on Brief Road by Oct. 1.

The name suggestions must be in writing and include an explanation of the proposed name's significance to the town's history. You can email your submissions to info@minthill.com.



The park's construction is expected to begin later this summer. The Town of Mint Hill anticipates that people will be able to use the park by the end of the year.

