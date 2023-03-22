NASCAR Cup cars, trucks test at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Three teams each from the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series performed tests this week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR's return to one of its oldest tracks is dawning closer and closer.

North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted tire testing for a few teams from the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Monday and Tuesday.

The purpose of the testing was to test tire wear and grip with different tire compounds on the racing surface.

Testing began on Monday with three teams hitting the track from the truck series. Defending series champion Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, and Corey Heim were the drivers chosen for the effort.

"We put a lot of focus on handling today," Smith said on Monday in a press release. "It will be fun trying something new for one weekend.”

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon, and Tyler Reddick, went through testing on Tuesday.

"It's so cool to see the progress made, and the mix of the old and the new," said Buescher. "I know the fans are going to love it."

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996 on May 21 for the NASCAR All-Star race. Race winners from 2022 and 2023 along with past series champions are locked into the event. An open race and a fan vote will determine additional entries. Buescher, Dillon, and Reddick have already qualified for the main show.

The NASCAR Truck Series will race at the track on May 20 for the Tyson 250.

“It’s going to be a cool event, it’s so crazy to see this place come back to life,” said Smith. “It’s the perfect place for a throwback race."

Other drivers also noted how neat it is to drive on such a historical track.

"There's so much history here. The track's still the old track," said Dillon. "It just teaches you short-track racing (techniques), being easy on that gas pedal and trying to take care of the rear tires."

The NASCAR Cup Series raced at North Wilkesboro from 1949 to 1996. The track hosted two series races every year from 1951 to 1996. Richard Petty's 15 wins at North Wilkesboro are the most in the track's history.

The truck series ran two races at North Wilkesboro in 1995 and 1996. Mike Bliss and Mark Martin won those two races.

NASCAR's long-awaited return to the Wilkes County track has garnered praise from all over. From Dale Earnhardt Jr. to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, people seem to be very excited about this move.