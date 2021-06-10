3rd annual Over the Edge fundraiser held at NASCAR Hall of Fame

The weather held off in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday for the 3rd annual Over the Edge fundraiser benefitting local communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday, the NASCAR Hall of Fame hosted its third annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation and local communities.

The ultimate goal is to help economically challenged schools and students, by allowing them to come and experience the many programs at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“It gets them exposed to science, technology, engineering, math, literature, and many other subjects,” Winston Kelley, the executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, said. “It helps them reach their full potential.”

Students, teachers, and administrators from several benefitted schools were out earlier in the day enjoying STEM-based activities.

Some of the activities included exploring how sound works, learning how to measure sound with a decibel meter, reviewing forces and how objects move through a balloon-car race, applying Newton's Laws of Motion, and so much more.

They also got to watch people rappel down the 10-story Embassy Suites in Uptown Charlotte. Each of the 50 rappellers raised over $1,000 for this organization.

The Hall of Fame’s fundraising goal was $100,000 -- to date, they have surpassed their goal by over $14,000.

