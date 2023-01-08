National Night Out: West Charlotte community building relationships with law enforcement

People hope this community approach to crime will help make their neighborhood safer amid gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Across the country and the Charlotte area, communities celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. The goal is to bring people and police together to build relationships and create safer communities.

One event was held at the Arbor Glen Outreach Center in west Charlotte. Hundreds of people gathered to check out community service vendors, play games, and spend time with their neighbors.

"It’s a lot of fellowshipping, it's a lot of food, a lot of friendships, and a lot of hugs," Brenda Campbell with the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition said.

Organizers of the cookout aimed to forge friendships among the 19 neighborhoods along the West Boulevard Corridor and their first responders.

"It’s making sure that no matter what background you come from, what culture you come from, that we can all get along," Campbell added.

Resources like housing services, medical care, and voter registration booths lined the park. Local leaders like U.S. Representative Jeff Jackson and Charlotte City Councilwoman Victoria Watlington attended.

"We’ve been spending a lot of time by ourselves as a country and as a city," Jackson told WCNC Charlotte. "This is an excuse to get out, to meet some other people, and to see what an awesome community that you have."

People spoke with the law enforcement officers who work in their division and the District Attorney's Office as they enjoyed dancing and food from the grill.

That’s a wrap on #NationalNightOut 2023! Thank you to all who came out to participate! We have so much more to share from tonight so stay tuned for the highlight reel! pic.twitter.com/KFglkpmCyJ — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 2, 2023

The goal was to help create a close-knit community, which in turn could create a healthier and safer place to live.

Like many Charlotte neighborhoods, the West Boulevard corridor struggles with gun violence. According to Crime Mapping, In July there were at least 19 reported crimes involving guns, one resulting in a death.

"We don’t know how to solve conflicts, and here when we’re having this one-on-one dialogue, communication, that’s what we need to bring clarity about it," Campbell said.

As police crack down on violent crime, neighbors are coming together to build bonds they hope can outgrow the violence.

Contact Julia Kauffman at jkauffman@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.