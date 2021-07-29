York Police Department holds National Night Out event

Community members were treated with fun and games. The event also provided free backpacks and school supplies for children.

YORK, S.C. — The York Police Department was able to interact with the community on a personal level on Thursday, July 29.

It was all part of a National Night Out event held at the York Recreation Complex.

Families were also able to get an early start to the school year thanks to Tender Hearts Ministries. The agency provided backpacks filled with school supplies throughout the event.

"We couldn’t do it without the generosity of York Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Elevation Outreach. Thank you to the youth at Trinity United Methodist Church for all the hard work filling them up," Tender Hearts posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The City of York Fire Department also spent time during the event conducting a fire safety demonstration and spraying water for children and adults to play under.

According to the National Night Out website, "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

Organizers say they were pleased with the event and appreciated everyone who stopped by. Attendees also seconded the sentiment.

"It gives people a sense of safety to know that these people actually care about you," said Dacy Freeman, student at York Middle School. "They're out here doing this to make you aware of what could happen before something bad did happened."