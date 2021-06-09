Local suicide prevention activist prepares for National Suicide Prevention Week

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a Charlotte mental health advocate who is helping to try and change the suicide statistics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday, Sept. 5 marked the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Week.

Every year more than 703,000 people die by suicide, that's one person every 40 seconds.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a Charlotte mental health advocate who's helping to try and change that.

"Medication is a tool, therapy is a tool, but the two biggest things that helped us the most are self-care, knowing our triggers knowing our boundaries, eating right, exercising walking in nature, those kinds of things and then the other big piece of that is support," said Fonda Bryant, founder of Wellness Action Recovery.

Bryant will be taking part in a panel with the group Families for Depression

Awareness. The panel will be streamed on Facebook and Twitter Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

What can you do if a member of your family is having a mental health crisis or feeling suicidal? As a caregiver, with... Posted by Families for Depression Awareness on Friday, September 3, 2021

On Friday, the Charlotte skyline will be lit up teal and purple to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

