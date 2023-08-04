National water safety plan aims to decrease drownings

The 10-year plan provides resources on how to make water activities safer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Water Safety USA released a 10-year plan and the goal is to decrease nationwide drownings. Just days ago, WCNC Charlotte reported on the body of a missing swimmer who drowned on Lake Norman.

For Margot Payne, a swim instructor for the past 30 years, her life revolves around the pool. Her goal is to get little ones confident so when they take the leap of faith, they stay on the surface.

“Swimming is not just about being able to not drown," Payne said. "People want to be in the water to cool off, and whether or not they know how to swim, they can still get in a dangerous situation.”

Payne said she stresses water safety and the importance of learning the skills.

“They should be enrolled in a class, whether it's private or a group, and they should be having some time then outside of the lessons," Payne said.

Water Safety USA released its National Safety Action Plan. It's a 10-year plan with the goal to reduce drownings. It also provides resources on how to make water activities safer. It highlighted that there are more than 4,000 drownings a year in the United States and it's the leading cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4.

Allie Gaines, owner of Charlotte Aquatics, said she commends that there's a plan in place, but added it shouldn't have taken this long.

“I don’t know if people understand quite how often it happens," Gaines said. “As the U.S., as a developed nation, you’d think because it happens so often, it’s not a 'can that be prevented' -- yes, it can. Formal swim lessons reduce that risk by 88%. We know how to reduce it.”

Payne said staffing shortages have made the need for these skills even more crucial.

Gaines said getting kids comfortable in the water is the first step. She said many parents choose to put their children in flotation devices, but said it creates a false sense of security. She added it can damage the "learn to swim" process.