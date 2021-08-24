Fiery natural gas leak in Charlotte caught on camera

A video showed flames from a leaking natural gas line along Sharon Commons Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire crews spent part of their early Tuesday evening trying to douse the flames at a natural gas line leak in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department first confirmed they were responding to Sharon Commons Lane near Sharon Road just after 5 p.m. WCNC Charlotte viewer Sarah Smilowitz sent in a video of crews tackling the flames. Her video shows the flames erupting as crews try to spray water on the affected area.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the fire department for more information.

Medic has confirmed they are on scene assisting, providing vehicles to help with possible heat exhaustion risks.