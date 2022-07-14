The internet reacts to the natural gas odor in Charlotte

Residents took to social media to share what they smelled.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — No, your nose doesn't deceive you. There really was a natural gas odor that settled across Charlotte Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be a widespread gas leak across the city. Piedmont Natural Gas reports another company destroyed tanks of mercaptan, the additive that gives the fuel source its distinctive odor. Natural gas is typically odorless, so mercaptan is added to it to make it easier to detect if there's a leak.

Thanks to a weather inversion, the odor was spread all around, making it easier for Charlotteans to smell. In fact, it was so widespread, city officials had to ask residents to stop calling 9-1-1 to report the odor.

So we now know that the smell wasn't natural gas and that there was no imminent threat. But that didn't stop the internet-connected residents of the Queen City from reacting and sharing their thoughts.

Today I learned there are large tanks of farts under the city and if you're not careful you can make the whole city smell like farts. pic.twitter.com/twJ0QXGy5k — LOL Charlotte (@LOLCLT) July 14, 2022

LOL CLT, an account dedicated to humor about all things Charlotte, summed up the new knowledge about mercaptan's role in the odor and what happened.

Charlotte tryna murder us with this natural gas smell. — Nicole Diez (@NicolexDiez) July 14, 2022

Nicole Diez, meanwhile, had her own theory about what the smell was about.

Due to a detected gas smell, we are closing ImaginOn for the day. All campers are safe and currently being supervised outside the front of ImaginOn. Campers need to be picked up on Brevard St. All campers will remain under our care and supervision until they can be picked up. pic.twitter.com/iYbBKocbHv — Children's Theatre of Charlotte (@CTCharlotte) July 14, 2022

With much of the odor concentrated in the Uptown area, the Children's Theatre of Charlotte made the choice to close ImaginOn for the day.

People in these galaxies now know that there is a smell of gas in the Charlotte area. pic.twitter.com/slJpWq73AF — Corey Gensler (@FoodiePhotog) July 14, 2022

Charlotte resident Corey Gensler, meanwhile, is convinced that any life forms in the galaxies captured by the Webb Space Telescope are now aware of this dilemma.

2022 in Charlotte: when I can't tell if my headache is because of the plague or the unexplained gas leak. — Dan Barker (@danielkbarker) July 14, 2022

Charlotte resident Dan Barker also alluded to recent events with his own observation about the odor.