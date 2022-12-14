x
Natural gas outage closes some Stanly County schools

Stanly County Schools sent out a notice around midnight that nine schools will be closed Wednesday
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — According to Stanly County Schools, a natural gas outage has caused some schools to close Wednesday. 

Stanly County officials say a contractors struck a main natural gas line on Barbee's Grove Rd, near NC 138.

Nine Stanly County schools have been closed as a result:

  • Albemarle High
  • Albemarle Middle
  • Central
  • East Albemarle
  • Aquadale
  • Norwood
  • South Stanly Middle 
  • South Stanly High
  • STEM Early College

Stanly County School says these schools are closed for all students and staff Wednesday. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools. 

Piedmont Natural Gas is onsite, repairing the line. Officials believe many customers in the area will be impacted.

