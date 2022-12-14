Natural gas outage closes some Stanly County schools

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — According to Stanly County Schools, a natural gas outage has caused some schools to close Wednesday.
Stanly County officials say a contractors struck a main natural gas line on Barbee's Grove Rd, near NC 138.
Nine Stanly County schools have been closed as a result:
Stanly County School says these schools are closed for all students and staff Wednesday. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.
Piedmont Natural Gas is onsite, repairing the line. Officials believe many customers in the area will be impacted.
