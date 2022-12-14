Natural gas outage closes some Stanly County schools

Stanly County Schools sent out a notice around midnight that nine schools will be closed Wednesday

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — According to Stanly County Schools, a natural gas outage has caused some schools to close Wednesday.

Stanly County officials say a contractors struck a main natural gas line on Barbee's Grove Rd, near NC 138.

Nine Stanly County schools have been closed as a result:

Albemarle High

Albemarle Middle

Central

East Albemarle

Aquadale

Norwood

South Stanly Middle

South Stanly High

STEM Early College

Stanly County School says these schools are closed for all students and staff Wednesday. All athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for these schools.

Piedmont Natural Gas is onsite, repairing the line. Officials believe many customers in the area will be impacted.

A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Rd near NC 138. Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG) is on site to make the repair, but it is likely many Stanly County customers will be impacted. Updates will be posted once available from PNG. — Stanly County (@StanlyCountyNC) December 14, 2022

