CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Naturalization ceremonies are taking place across the country for the Fourth of July.

Twenty men and women from a variety of countries recited the oath of allegiance to the United States of America at the Charlotte Museum of History.

"A lot of them have a very long journey to get to where they are today,” Jim Wood, a U.S. Veteran told NBC Charlotte at the ceremony on Wednesday.

It was a powerful and moving moment to become a citizen on the Fourth of July.

“Whatever you do today, stop and think of how our country was founded. The people - men and women - who sacrificed to give us the freedom that we enjoy today,” Wood added.

NBC Charlotte also stopped by the parade in Myers Park Wednesday morning. Families and friend made memories over popsicles, hot dogs, live music and the parade.

