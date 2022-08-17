NC 20-week abortion ban reinstated by federal judge

William Osteen, a U.S. District Judge, reversed a 2019 decision that declared the ban unlawful.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal judge has reinstated a ban on abortions in North Carolina after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

William Osteen, a U.S. District Court judge for the Middle District of North Carolina, issued the order on Wednesday. The ruling eliminates a 2019 court case decision that determined a 20-week ban was unlawful in light of Roe v. Wade.

North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban existed from 1967 until 2019's ruling.

However, Osteen ruled on Wednesday that Roe v. Wade no longer prohibits this ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that decision in June.

North Carolina was one of the few southern states that had not immediately issued an abortion ban immediately following the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Governor Roy Cooper responded to the ban, stating he disagrees with the decision but is still committed to protecting abortion rights.

"The vast majority of patients will still be able to access reproductive health care in North Carolina, and I remain committed to protecting it," Cooper said in a statement. "Abortion past 20 weeks in pregnancy is exceptionally rare and happens because of a devastating health emergency or diagnosis."

Osteen's decision comes on the same day that South Carolina Supreme Court blocked the state's fetal heartbeat abortion law.