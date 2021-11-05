NC A&T Real Estate Foundation releases plan for $60 million project

The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation plans to build a multi-use development that will include apartments, restaurants and office space in east Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation announced plans to build a $60 million, 275,642 square foot development in East Greensboro.

The multi-use complex will be named The Resurgent. It will include 70 new apartments, retail shops, restaurants and office space. The third floor will host the East Greensboro Entrepreneurial Hub, a place for local new business and startups.

"For 30 years, the East Market Street corridor has been void of investment. We believe The Resurgent will be a strategic economic development project that not only focuses on addressing community needs but also job creation and revitalization by delivering attractive new housing and living-wage jobs to an underserved area of East Greensboro," said Kim Cameron, executive director of NC A&T Real Estate Foundation.

The NC A&T Real Estate Foundation said more development phases will be announced later.

The Resurgent will be located at the southeast corner of E. Market Street and Benbow Road.

The group hopes the project can start construction in July 2022. It submitted a rezoning request to the zoning board commission on Nov. 5. The request must be approved before construction can begin. The public was invited to comment on the project at a series of meetings in October.

“The Foundation is showing real leadership, as a private partner with the university, in stimulating economic development around the university and in east Greensboro. We look forward to the foundation’s continued work for positive change in east Greensboro, both on this project and many others in their portfolio," said NC A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.