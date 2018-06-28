CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he is not prepared to drop the state’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the separation of families at the Mexican border.

Stein said a federal magistrate’s order to reunite the families does not answer enough questions about what is still happening.

“We need to make sure that this family separation policy is gone forever."

Stein is one of 17 Attorneys General across the country who are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the border.

All of the Attorneys General who have filed these suits are Democratic, raising the issue that it is just a political ploy.

In response, Stein told NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky, “This is a move to uphold the constitution and fundamental American values. That’s why I did this.”

Stein says the suit has to continue because he believes the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t know where all of the 2,000-plus children are who were separated from their parents.

Stein says some of the children might even have been moved to North Carolina and he wants federal officials to tell him if there are children here.

“It’s entirely possible. We don’t know,” said Stein.

The state Republican party has criticized Stein for filing the suit saying it has no relevance to North Carolinians.

© 2018 WCNC