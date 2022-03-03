'It's like a family' | NC Baptists supporting Ukrainian refugees

The agency is sending a team to Poland on March 3 to look at ways to support refugees from Ukraine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baptist churches across North Carolina are continuing to offer aid with more than 1 million people being displaced due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Baptists on Mission, a Cary-based agency under the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina umbrella, is sending teams of volunteers to eastern Europe to support refugees escaping the war.

A six-person team is scheduled to leave for Poland on Friday, March 4, and a 12-person team is scheduled to depart for Hungary on March 7, according to the agency.

Tom Beam, disaster relief coordinator for Baptists on Mission, told WCNC Charlotte the team will assess the situation over a 10-day span along with the Polish Baptist Union to see how future teams can help refugees.

"It's like a family," Beam explained on Thursday as he prepared for the trip. "That's our family in Ukraine. We've spent a lot of time in Ukraine years ago building churches, building a seminary and assisting churches to minister to people there. Because they're hurting, we want to help."

Baptists on Mission also has a long-standing partnership with Hungarian Baptist Aid (HBAid), and the Hungary-based group is also housing refugees.

Our partner in Hungary, HBAid, has started taking in refugees from Ukraine. There are many refugees coming into Hungary... Posted by Baptists On Mission on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The UN Refugee Agency confirmed Thursday that more than 1 million refugees have fled the country, with Poland and Hungary being two of the main destinations.

According to data compiled as of March 2 by the UN, 547,982 refugees have escaped to Poland and 133,009 have made it Poland. Moldova is third with nearly 100,000 refugees.

Richard Brunson, director of Baptists on Mission, is no stranger to the partnerships with people in Ukraine, and surrounding countries. The bond, he said, has continued over the years with the communities.

"We've had a long relationship with eastern Europe," Brunson explained. "We've been sending teams to Poland ever since the Soviet Union dissolved in 1989. We've sent teams to Ukraine... a lot of North Carolina churches have connections with people. They know people who are currently affected by what's happening in Ukraine. It's just heartbreaking to hear the stories and watch the news of what's happening."

Churches in the Charlotte area are among those offering support, too. Senior Pastor Clint Pressley with Hickory Grove Baptist Church aid the church is focused on sending monetary help for those impacted by the invasion, providing food, shelter and hygiene items. He mentioned that once there is a grasp of what id needed, churches can start sending mission teams for relief ministry.

The pastor added that any donation made through a church, designated for disaster relief in Ukraine, will go directly to those impacted. Donations are being sent through Send RELIEF.

"I am thankful to, you know, to live in a country where we can now actually be a part of helping people," Pressley said. "I'm so thankful that the Lord provided in such a way we now can send some of that to those that are in need."

Baptists on Mission has also developed an online portal where people can make donations and learn how to get involved.

