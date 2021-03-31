NC chapter of NAACP files lawsuit seeking removal of Confederate monument in Alamance County

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names members of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners as defendants.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of a Confederate monument which stands in front of a county courthouse.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names members of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners as defendants. The lawsuit alleges that the monument glorifies slavery, secession and white supremacy, and that county officials have refused to move it from in front of the Alamance County Courthouse in Graham.